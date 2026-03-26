Wood Duck Michigan's First Official State Duck

March 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan now has its first official state duck.



The wood duck earned the designation in legislation co-sponsored by a local lawmaker.



The state House passed HB 4044 last June. It was approved and returned from the Senate on Wednesday in a 30-4 vote without amendment.



The main sponsor is State Representative Alabas Farhat, a Dearborn Democrat. Local lawmaker Jennifer Conlin was a co-sponsor.



The wood duck was said to have been selected to celebrate its status as a major conservation success story in the state, having rebounded from near-extinction in the early 20th century.



The male is “highly colorful with iridescent green crests and red eyes, while the female has a distinct white teardrop-shaped eye ring”.





The bill totals just a few sentences:



“A bill to designate the official duck of the state of Michigan.



THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN ENACT:



Sec. 1. The wood duck (Aix sponsa) is designated as the official duck of this state.”





The bill next heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

More about wood ducks is available in the provided link.



Photo: State of Michigan