Women's Empowerment Breakfast In Howell

November 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@wgmi.com





An upcoming breakfast event will focus on women’s leadership potential.



Attendees can celebrate the women of Livingston County at the “Women's Empowerment Breakfast” next Saturday, November 16th.



The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kathy K. Overbeke, one of the authors of The Sixth Level. The book speaks to the leadership style of women in relation to connection and caring.



All women and women-owned businesses are invited to share a breakfast and an opportunity to bring their business information to display.



Overbeke told WHMI she’ll talk about her book, do some table exercises and interactive activities, but it will all be focused on women and leadership. She noted the stories are instructive and women wanting to attend don’t have to be a business leader - even someone involved in a family.



Overbeke commented that women are usually leaders of their families - although they might not always be viewed that way - but they usually take care of others and have to figure out how to take care of everyone and the household, and many are also earning income. She said women are leaders in many different ways and the program is for anyone who wants to think about how to manage a group of people.



The event starts at 9am at First United Methodist Church of Howell, located at 1230 Bower Street.



The cost is $15 for breakfast, networking/displays, free childcare, and the speaker/program.



Those interested in attending can register by calling the church at 517-546-2730 or visit the provided link.



An event flyer and registration form are attached.