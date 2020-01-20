Women United To Host Event On Child Brain Development

January 20, 2020

The local group Women United is hosting an upcoming event with a mission of “Growing Great Kids”.



Women United of Livingston County believes there is a moral and economic imperative to better prepare children to succeed in school, career and life. Its first focus, to improve literacy in Livingston County, was made by initiating a partnership with Livingston Educational Service Agency and their "Talking is Teaching" county wide campaign, to measurably improve 3rd grade reading over the next 5 years. The upcoming event on Thursday, February 20th will feature Trusted Messenger Training through the nationally recognized program “Talking is Teaching; Talk, Read, Sing."



As a Trusted Messenger, attendees will have a better understanding of brain development on future learning, and the information and tools needed to help make a difference in literacy. Guests will be trained at the event, engage in a hands-on volunteer activity and network. All proceeds will be invested in children’s literacy in Livingston County. Organizers say men are welcome to attend the event and ask that community members invite parents, book clubs, friends and business associates to become a Trusted Messenger.



Those interested need to RSVP by Friday, February 14th. Registration can be done through the web link provided,

call 810-494-3000 or find the link on the Facebook page @lcunitedway. (JM)