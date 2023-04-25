Women Arrested for Theft were Previously Banned by Liv. Co

April 25, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



Two women banned from entering the state by Livingston County authorities were arrested by police in Oakland County last week.



Police arrested the women for stealing over $1600 in candles from a Bath and Body Works store on April 17th in Bloomfield Township.



The pair is from Ohio and upon further investigation, detectives discovered the two women were previously convicted for retail fraud in Royal Oak.



Livingston County also recently put out a probation order to prohibit the women from entering the state.



A few stores in Livingston County have recently been the target of organized crime, including a January heist at Ulta Beauty at Green Oak Mall and a liquor heist at Costco in March.



Both women are currently awaiting trial.