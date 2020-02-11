Woman Who Led Police Chase, Rammed Patrol Car Arraigned

February 11, 2020

Charges have been authorized against a Hamburg Township woman who led a high-speed police chase and rammed a patrol car trying to get away.



25-year-old Averie Rae Wilson was arraigned today in 53rd District Court in Howell. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. Wilson is facing charges of fleeing a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.



The charges are related to the incident that began early Monday morning. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3am, a “be on the lookout” bulletin was broadcast for a Jeep Cherokee that had fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township. The Cherokee reportedly had an improper registration plate and the driver was described as being possibly intoxicated. The Cherokee was later spotted on westbound I-96 near Dorr Road in Genoa Township, where deputies along with Michigan State Police attempted to stop it when the driver fled at a high rate of speed.



The vehicle exited onto westbound Grand River at the Lake Chemung exit and then turned north onto Latson Road. The pursuit was terminated south of Highland Road; however, deputies continued to travel north on Latson Road when they observed the vehicle in the front yard of a residence in the 3100 block of Latson Road. As deputies pulled into the driveway, the Jeep accelerated and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles. The suspect vehicle then fled south on Latson to westbound Highland Road until it ultimately went south on US-23.



Deputies were then able to utilize what they described as a “pursuit intervention technique” to end the chase. The driver, now identified as Wilson, failed to comply with commands and was ultimately removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Wilson is due back in court February 18th. (DK/JK)