Woman Sentenced After Embezzling From Linden Little League

July 18, 2019

An Argentine Township woman charged with embezzling from a local Little League program has been sentenced.



41-year-old Stephanie Suzanne Blackburn had been charged with a single count of embezzlement between one and twenty thousand dollars. But in June she entered a plea to a reduced charge of being drunk and disorderly after paying back $5,000 as restitution to the Linden Little League. On Wednesday, Blackburn was sentenced in 67th District Court in Fenton to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $770 in court costs and fines. Blackburn was also mandated to write a letter of apology to the league.



She was president of the group from 2012 until October of 2018, when she left the organization. Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter previously said a new board came on and requested financial information from the bank. After seeing suspicious activity, they contacted the police. Sutter said it’s believed Blackburn used the embezzled funds for her personal use. (JK)