Woman Remains In Critical Condition Following ATV Crash

August 11, 2020

By Jon King





The investigation continues into an ATV accident over the weekend that left a Livingston County in critical condition.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday afternoon to Pingree Road north of Schafer Road in Putnam Township for a personal injury crash involving an off-road vehicle. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Iosco Township woman was operating a four-wheeler southbound on Pingree Road when it struck a dog. The driver, who was ejected in the crash, was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital and was last listed in critical condition. The dog survived the impact but had to be euthanized after being taken to a veterinarian for treatment.



The driver was not wearing a helmet and speed appears to a factor, although alcohol does not. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the office’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash, but should be wrapped up by the end of the week.