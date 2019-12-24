Woman Admits Trying To Steal From Walmart During Donation Drive

A felony plea has been entered by a woman accused of trying to use a donation event as cover to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise.



22-year-old Aatiyanna Clemons recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell for a probable cause conference held before Judge Daniel Bain. Clemons pleaded guilty as charged to one count of 1st degree Retail Fraud and was bound over for sentencing, which will take place January 23rd. She is seeking to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would expunge her record if she successfully completes probation.



Clemons was arrested and charged along with 21-year-old Ciara Franklin on November 23rd for allegedly trying to steal from the Genoa Township Walmart where Michigan State Police were holding a donation drive. Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post say Troopers were working with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for the “Cram a Cruiser” event. Food donations were being collected to fill area food banks for the holiday season.



While working the event, Troopers were informed by Walmart Loss Prevention that two subjects were attempting to push out a cart full of merchandise. The subjects were interviewed by Troopers and admitted to attempting the theft. The items being pushed out from the store were valued at over $2,500.



A judge earlier this month bound Franklin over to Circuit Court after finding there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Franklin is due back in court January 10th for a pre-trial hearing. (DK)