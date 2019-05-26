Woman Hospitalized After Hitting a Tree in Tyrone Twp.

A woman has been hospitalized in connection with a 1-car accident early Saturday on Center Road near O’Connell Road in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old Flint woman was eastbound on Center Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The driver lost control and her car left the roadway, rolling over before hitting a tree. The woman was thrown from the vehicle.



The driver was transported with life-threatening injuries to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County Ambulance. The driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and, according to the sheriff’s dept., alcohol and speed appear to have been factors. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County Ambulance and the Hartland Deerfield Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (TT)