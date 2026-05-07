Woman Headed to Prison for Embezzling $2M from General RV in Wixom

May 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A woman who embezzled more than $2 million from her employer -- General RV Center in Wixom -- is headed to prison.



According to the Oakland Press, a Wayne County Circuit Court judge sentenced 56-year-old Susan O’Hara of New Boston, to 2.5-to-20 years in prison for three counts of embezzling $100,000 or more and one count of forgery. She was also ordered to pay $2,147,585.55 in restitution to General RV Center.



O’Hara pleaded guilty to the charges in January.



Officials said O’Hara used her access to General RV Center’s systems and client information to issue checks to a person whose identity she assumed, and then cashed the checks. The Wixom Police Department referred the case to the Department of Attorney General, and O’Hara was charged in August 2025.



O’Hara was in the Wayne County Jail at last check, awaiting transport to the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.