Woman Found Guilty In Death Of Linden Mother & Co-Worker

July 10, 2019

A woman charged with fatally shooting a Linden mother and her co-worker has been found guilty but mentally ill.



A judge convicted 57-year-old Jacquelyn Tyson of first- and second-degree murder in Genesee County Circuit Court. She faces sentencing on Aug. 6. Originally, Tyson was set to undergo a jury trial, but instead elected for a non-jury trial in front of Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah. The charges were filed after the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Lyric Work of Linden and 45-year-old Tamara Johnson of Mt. Morris at the leasing office of the Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc on July 26th, 2016.



Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital while Work, who was pregnant, was put on life support so the baby could be delivered. Work then passed away three days later. Her child survived. The shootings are believed to have precipitated from a dispute over Tyson's apartment. (JK)