Woman Due Back in Court for Killing White Lake Motorcyclist

February 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Waterford woman is due back in Oakland County court later this month for a deadly drunk driving crash that killed a motorcyclist from White Lake.



The September crash in Pontiac killed 70-year-old Kirt Stalker -- described in his obituary as a married father of two, stepfather of three and grandfather of 11.



Jessica Keller, 30 at the time of the incident, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated with a 15-year-old in the car. Neither she nor the teen were hurt in the wreck.



Keller remains free on $25,000 bond, and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.