Woman Critically Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-96

May 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports at approximately 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle injury crash on west I-96 east of U.S. 23 in Brighton Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling east in the west bound lanes of travel on I-96. The Nissan Rogue was being operated by a 79-year-old female from East Leroy Michigan. As the Nissan continued east bound in the west bound lanes of travel the Nissan drifted off the right side of the roadway striking the end of the barrier wall.



The Nissan operator sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS in critical condition. The Nissan operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The Nissan operator was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The left lanes of both east and west bound travel lanes of I-96 remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Police Department, Brighton Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.