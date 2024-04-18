Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Business In Downtown Pinckney

April 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An elderly woman crashed her vehicle into a business in downtown Pinckney Thursday afternoon.



Pinckney Police report that around 1pm, a 78-year-old Saline woman accidentally drove her vehicle into the front of a business located at 139 North Howell Street in the Village. The business is listed online as The Dog House Grooming.



Police say the woman’s vehicle struck a 56-year-old male employee, who was just inside the front door. He sustained only a minor injury and was released at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The driver was not injured.



The building sustained substantial damage to the front door area. The vehicle sustained damage to the front end, causing it to be undrivable. Police, Fire, and EMS crews arrived on scene quickly.



Police are still investigating the cause of the incident and said luckily, there were no major injuries.