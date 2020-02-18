Woman Charged In Laundromat Stabbing Found Competent

A Fenton woman has been bound over on criminal charges related to a stabbing at a laundromat in Brighton.



35-year-old Stephanie Rohn was previously referred to the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry for a competency evaluation relative to criminal responsibility. Court records show she has been found competent to stand trial and the case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court following a recent hearing in 53rd District Court in Howell.



Rohn is accused of stabbing two people inside the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry in the 700 block of W. Grand River on September 17th and then stabbing herself. Police say she also attempted to stab a third person, who escaped injury. When Brighton officers arrived at the laundromat, they found Rohn holding a large knife against her stomach. Officers were able to “de-escalate” the situation and take Rohn into custody without further incident. One victim was treated at the scene and the other victim sought treatment at a hospital.



The charges against Rohn were authorized by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office after Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt disqualified his office due to a relationship with one of the victims. Future court dates for Rohn have not yet been set. If convicted as charged, she faces four years in prison. (DK)