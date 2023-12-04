Woman Arrested During "Shop with a Cop" Event in Genoa Twp.

December 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A woman was arrested during the annual "Shop with a Cop" event that took place on Saturday, December 2nd in Genoa Township.



Below is the official press release from Michigan State Police.





"On Saturday, December 2nd, troopers from the Brighton Post were participating in the Livingston County Shop with a Cop Event at the Walmart Store in Genoa Twp, Livingston County.



The Shop with a Cop Event gives area children, through donations from local businesses, an opportunity to partner up with a police officer and shop for themselves and family. For many, they would not have a holiday celebration without the Shop with a Cop Event.



During the event, a trooper participating in the event was notified by Walmart staff that a female was attempting to steal $727.86 worth of merchandise from the store. At the time there were 75 officers present for the event from different agencies shopping with children.



The trooper was able to have another officer take his shopping partner while he tracked the suspect to the Walmart parking lot. Ironically the suspect had parked her vehicle next to all the patrol vehicles of the police officers participating in the event.



The suspect, a 62-year-old female from Haslett, Michigan was arrested on scene and lodged at the Livingston County Jail."