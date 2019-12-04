Woman Accused In Attempted Theft From Walmart Headed To Trial

December 4, 2019

A woman accused of trying to use a donation event as cover to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise is headed to trial.



A probable cause conference for 21-year-old Ciara Franklin was held in 53rd District Court in Howell Tuesday. A judge found there was enough evidence to send the case to trial and bound Franklin over to Livingston County Circuit Court.

Franklin is charged along with 22-year-old Aatiyanna Clemons for allegedly trying to steal from the Genoa Township Walmart where Michigan State Police were holding a donation drive.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post say Troopers were working with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at the local Walmart on November 23rd for the “Cram a Cruiser” event. Food donations were being collected to fill area food banks for the upcoming holiday season. While working the event, Troopers were informed by Walmart Loss Prevention that two subjects were attempting to push out a cart full of merchandise. The subjects were interviewed by Troopers and admitted to attempting the theft. The items being pushed out from the store were valued at over $2,500.



Franklin and Clemons were arrested for 1st degree Retail Fraud and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. Future court dates for Franklin have not been set; however Clemons is due in 53rd District Court on December 17th for a probable cause conference. (DK)