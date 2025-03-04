WLNS 6 News Main Anchor Sheri Jones To Retire

March 4, 2025

A well-known television news anchor in the Lansing area is retiring after over three decades of service.



A release states "After an extraordinary career that lasted more than 35 years at WLNS 6 News, Anchor Sheri Jones will be leaving the station and the television news business". Her last day will be Friday, May 9th.



Jones has helped cover some of the biggest stories in mid-Michigan over the last four decades, including East Lansing riots, the Spartans winning the NCAA basketball tournament in 2000, the Larry Nassar scandal, and the mass shooting at MSU. Jones has also served as a friend and mentor to hundreds of journalists who started their careers in Lansing before moving on to other markets. The station said “her legacy as a journalist will continue on in them”.



WLNS Vice President and General Manager Marci Daniels commented, “Sheri is an amazing person. She embodies everything that is good about local journalism. She cares deeply about the issues and needs in our local community, and she gives everything she has every day to inform and educate our viewers. She never misses a single beat. It’s a challenging position to navigate day-in and day-out, with immense responsibility, and she handles it with impeccable professionalism and dedication. Sheri has made her mark on Mid-Michigan and on WLNS 6 News, and we will always be better for the legacy that she leaves us”.



WLNS News Director Jam Sardar states, “Whether it’s in front of the camera or behind it, there’s no one like Sheri Jones. On camera, what you see is what you get: someone who is caring, warm, and most of all – genuine. Behind the camera, she treats everyone from the governor to the custodian with interest, respect, and grace. Some anchors are only celebrated because they’ve been around a long time – and that’s fine. But Sheri Jones has – in so many ways – told stories and taken action that have made an actual difference in this community and made the lives of mid-Michiganders better. Someone else will join Chivon on the anchor desk, but no one will fill Sheri’s shoes.”



Jones commented “Reflecting on my time at WLNS, my second home for nearly 4 decades, I am deeply humbled to have had the privilege as an anchor/reporter to deliver stories that informed and inspired Mid-Michigan. I have overwhelming appreciation for the hundreds of colleagues I’ve worked alongside creating the friendships and memories I have made since walking through the doors of TV6 as an intern. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and shaped my career and life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. It has been a privilege of a lifetime and one I will carry in my heart forever.”



Jones plans to write, travel, and spend more time with her father and family. She'll also continue to be involved in the community.



