Wixom's Derby Day Celebrates Races and Supports Good Cause

April 23, 2025

Dust off your fascinator and head to Wixom for Derby Day.



The 6th annual event, held on May 3, will feature a 10K, 5K and 1 mile races. The 5K and 10K routes will run along the Michigan Airline Trail, part of the Great Lake to Lake Trail. The 1 Mile Fun Run will snake through some of Wixom’s downtown neighborhoods.



Onsite registration will begin at 8 a.m. at Sibley Park. The transactions will be cashless, so a credit or debit card is required. Participants will get a Derby Day wristband, finishing medal and t-shirt. T-shirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis.



Those who pre-register can pick up their packets on May 2 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the City of Wixom Municipal Campus, located at 49045 Pontiac Trail.



The wristbands will also get participants special deals throughout Wixom. From pizza, to beer to a tote bag, there will be plenty to get deals on after the race.



$5 from each registration will be donated to Camp Casey, an organization based in Farmington Hills. “Camp Casey brings the healing power of horses to children fighting cancer and rare blood disorders,” the webpage about Derby Day said. The money raised will help fund Horsey House Calls, Cowboy Campouts and Outlaw Outings. More information about Camp Casey can be found below.



Parking will be available in the City of Wixom Municipal Campus lot, the West Retail lot, which is behind Green Goat Gifts and Alex’s Dairy Queen, and street parking on Pontiac Trail.



Once the races wrap up, Drafting Table Brewing Company is hosting the afterparty. There will be food and drink specials. More information can be found at their website.



The link below has more information, including how to register.



The 151st Kentucky Derby is also being run on May 3. The race is scheduled to start at 6:57 p.m.



(photo credit: Wixom DDA)