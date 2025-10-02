Wixom's Boil Water Advisory Continues Following Positive Test Result

October 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Wixom issued the following release Thursday morning, regarding its ongoing Boil Water Advisory.



"Unfortunately, the City's first sample tested positive and failed the testing process. This means that the next sample we submitted for testing (Wednesday) will, in effect, become our first sample if it passes.



"We expect results on that sample early in the afternoon, Thursday. We have submitted a new second sample to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) today. With the testing time required, this means the earliest we will be able to lift the Boil Water Advisory in Wixom is tomorrow, Friday, October 3rd. Certainly, this is disappointing for everyone affected in our community.



"We have also been informed the first samples for neighboring communities on the same supply line were negative and did pass the testing process. If their second samples also pass, they may lift the Boil Water Advisory in their communities today, i.e. before Wixom.



"After investigating with our staff and GLWA representatives, no one has a ready explanation for the different testing results. The difference in results is best described as anomalous, or simply unexpected.



The City remains focused on lifting the Boil Water Advisory as soon as possible but only when it is proven safe to do so."