Woodstock In The "D" Festival Coming To Wixom In August

May 4, 2019

Despite the planned cancellation of the 50th anniversary Woodstock Music Festival, a groovy sister event is coming to the Wixom area this summer.



Woodstock 50 was supposed to run August 16-18th in Watkins Glen, New York - about 150 miles away from the original 1969 location. It had a large line-up designed to bridge multiple generations and musical genres. However, the primary financial backer canceled the festival, saying it did not believe the production could be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. Among concerns were venue capacity, site readiness and permitting issues. Some festival organizers are claiming the show will go on but that’s debatable. Meanwhile more locally, Woodstock In The "D" and the 50th Anniversary of The Detroit Rock and Roll Revival will be held at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Wixom on Saturday, August 10th rain or shine. The event website says the team wanted to recreate the beauty and dynamics of the original Woodstock so they’re holding the event in a local State Park. The headliner is L.A.’s Canned Heat, who performed at the original Woodstock. In addition to various musical acts, attractions include food trucks, yoga, drum circles, a "therapy goat" petting zoo, vendors and a psychedelic poster art show.



Details and tickets can be found through the link provided. (JM)