Boil Water Advisory Lifted In City Of Wixom

September 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi./com





A boil water advisory has been lifted in the City of Wixom - following a major water main break in the Great Lakes Water Authority system this morning.



The City advised before 3pm that the recommendation to boil water has been lifted and provided the following update:



"While it is no longer necessary to boil water in Wixom, it would be helpful if residents took measures to conserve water until Monday of next week when the full water main repair is expected to be completed. We are asking you to limit water use to the extent possible through Monday. Please defer running sprinkler systems, washing cars, etc. Thank you!"





Shortly after 7am, the GLWA experienced a break in a 42-inch transmission main on 14 Mile, just west of M-5.



The break caused much of Novi to lose water pressure.



Field Service crews have been on-site working to isolate the break and stabilize water pressure. Given the size of the main, the process is expected to take several hours before water service can be restored to those impacted.



Impacted communities include Novi, Wixom, Commerce Township, and Walled Lake.



Residents in affected areas are advised to temporarily refrain from lawn irrigation, and limit non-essential water use, when water pressure is re-established.



Updates and maps are available in the provided links.