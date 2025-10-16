Water Conservation Still Required In City Of Wixom

October 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Wixom has issued an advisory for continued water conservation.



The Great Lakes Water Authority continues its response to the 42-inch water transmission main break on 14 Mile, west of M5, that took place on Thursday, September 25th - impacting Commerce, Walled Lake, Wixom, and parts of Novi.



All affected communities have lifted their boil water advisories.



The latest release makes no mention of any estimated date or date range for the restoration to service of the water main.



The City says that means:



-the 42-inch water main will NOT be restored to service on or before October 16th



-residents and businesses should continue to conserve water until the 42-inch water main is restored to service at some future date.



The City thanked everyone for continuing water conservation efforts and for your patience as the water emergency continues for the community.