Wixom, South Lyon, Lyon Twp. & Highland Restaurants Battling for Best Burger Bragging Rights

February 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Which burger has what it takes to claim the top spot in the Burger Battle?



Highland, Lyon Township, South Lyon and Wixom restaurants are all competing to decide who has the tastiest burger in the area.



The Burger Battle started on Feb. 17 and runs until March 17.



Amy Allen, Director of the Lyon Township DDA, said this is a great opportunity to try restaurants and see what other communities have to offer. The decision to make it four weeks long was to give people a chance to go to a different community each week.



The idea for the Burger Battle came from a meeting between the Oakland County DDAs.



“It’s a fun competition that can cross promote all of our communities and help bring residents from one community over to the others to introduce them to businesses that they may not have previously heard of,” Allen said.



Officials decided on a competition between restaurants because it’s something “universal,” and burgers are available at almost every restaurant in the area. Allen said the plan is to have more competitions like this, including various services like best dentist or tax professional.



Several of the participating restaurants said they have had some extra traffic and interest in their burgers.



The following restaurants are competing:



Highland:



- Duke’s Bar & Grill

- Prime BBQ

- The Comeback INN

- The Lift at STS



Lyon Township:



- Becker’s Bar & Grill

- Draught Horse Brewery & Spirits

- Jonna’s Bar & Grill New Hudson

- Molly Pitcher’s Lounge

- New Hudson Inn



South Lyon:



- Dua Vino

- South Lyon Hotel



Wixom:



- 11/11 Crispy Chicken & Burgers

- Alex’s Pizzeria (carry out only)

- Backyard Coney Island

- Taqueria La Casita

- Wixom Bar



Each restaurant has a QR code that links to the voting page. We also have the link below.



The winner will get bragging rights and a special trophy.