Wixom Sending Summer Off with Summer Block Party this Saturday

September 17, 2024

The Wixom Downtown Development Authority said to expect plenty of fun, food and shopping at this year's Block Party.



The DDA said in a press release that the number of people attending is expected to break last year’s record of over 5,500 visitors.



There will be activities and entertainment for everyone.



Kids will get to see Bluey and Bingo, Crazy Craig Family Comedy and the Level Up Wit Jay video game truck. There will be bands playing a variety of music.



The headlining band will be Mega 80’s. They will perform from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



“Ladies tease up your hair, get your neon on, guys don’t forget about those parachute pants, and get ready to dance in the street,” the release from the DDA said.



There will also be an opportunity to support local artists and businesses, who will be selling a variety of items.



QueFellas BBQ will be one of several vendors selling an assortment of food.



People can also play cornhole and fowling.



The Block Party will run from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Pontiac Trail between Wixom and Old Wixom Roads on Sept. 21.



Pontiac Trail will be closed. The detour is Wixom to Old Wixom then back onto Pontiac Trail or vice versa.



(photo credit: Wixom DDA)