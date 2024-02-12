Wixom Road to Remain Closed for Sewer Project in Novi

February 12, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A stretch of Wixom Road in Novi will remain closed through February while repairs are made to a sewage line.



Wixom Road between Birchwoods Drive and Braeburn Lane closed for construction on February 5th.



The closure is expected to remain at least three weeks to a month.



The traffic detour for the closure is 11 Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile Road, and vice versa.



The Wixom Road Sanitary Sewer Replacement & Pump Station Improvements Project is “being done to accommodate existing flows through 2 pump stations on Wixom Road and upsizing the sewer between them” according to the City of Novi.



The sanitary sewer upgrade North of 11 Mile started in July and was completed in September. The south portion from Ravine Drive to Kelsey Bay Drive started in early November and is ongoing. That portion of the sewer replacement is over halfway completed, and is anticipated to take approximately 6 more weeks to complete the remaining construction.



In the spring, the contractor will work on the pump station improvements, which should have little to no impact on neighboring residents or traversing traffic.



More information on the project can be found at the provided link.