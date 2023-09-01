Wixom Road Back Open To Traffic

September 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy road in the City of Wixom re-opened to traffic just in time for the holiday weekend.



Wixom Road, north of Pontiac Trail opened this afternoon. The City thanked the Road Commission of Oakland County, the Wixom Department of Public Works, and everyone who worked tirelessly to fix the large sinkhole.



The sinkhole was discovered earlier this week on North Wixom Road – which was subsequently closed between Pontiac Trail and Maple Road. The closure was just south of Wixom Elementary School and resulted in detours and delays for motorists and also impacted school bus routes.