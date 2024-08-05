Road Closure In City Of Wixom This Week

August 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure starts today in the City of Wixom.



The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office will close southbound Wixom Road between West Maple Road and Pontiac Trail for storm sewer maintenance.



The work is scheduled to run through Thursday and is being done under a permit issued by the Road Commission for Oakland County.



The detour is West Maple Road to Beck Road to Pontiac Trail, back to southbound Wixom Road.



That section of Wixom Road carries approximately 18,260 vehicles daily.



Northbound Wixom Road will remain open to traffic during the project.