Wixom Road - I-96 Ramp & Lane Closures Underway

July 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists and other commuters can expect to encounter more ramp and lane closures associated with the I-96 Flex Route project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing with work on the Wixom Road bridge over I-96. As of Monday, Wixom Road is reduced to one lane in each direction over I-96. Various ramp closures and detours have also been put in place. MDOT advises the southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed, the westbound I-96 ramp to southbound Wixom Road is closed, and the northbound Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 is also closed.



Those lane and ramp closures are estimated to be in effect through approximately Wednesday, July 20th.



Funding for the project was made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are deemed critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is said to be aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.



More information is available via the provided link.