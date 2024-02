Wixom Rd Closure Extended to Mid-March

February 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A portion of Wixom Road in Novi will now remain closed until mid-March for sewer replacement work.



Wixom Road closed between 11 and 10 Mile Roads, with the city of Novi initially saying it would last three to four weeks.



The extended detour is still West 11 Mile Road to Beck Road to West 10 Mile Road.