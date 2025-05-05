Potter Road Rehabilitation Project Starting In City Of Wixom

May 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road rehabilitation project kicks off this week in the City of Wixom.



The City will be resurfacing Potter Road from North Wixom Road to Beck Road.



The City advises that Potter Road will remain open to one-way traffic from May 12th to May 23rd.



Detour signage will re-route westbound Potter Road traffic along Maple Road to North Wixom Road. Eastbound Potter Road traffic will be maintained.



All driveways and subdivision entrances will remain open, with some delays expected.



Additional updates will be issued as construction progresses.



The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of June.