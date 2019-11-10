Full Time Drug Drop-Off Box Now Located At Wixom P.D.

November 10, 2019

A local police department is getting a permanent box for residents wishing to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs. Just over 10 years ago Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and the Oakland County Sheriff’s office initiated Operation Medicine Cabinet. In that time, the program has placed 36 permanent prescription drug drop-off bins around the county. On Thursday, they placed number 37, located at the Wixom Police Department.



Operation Medicine Cabinet is made possible thanks to a partnership with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, which pays for the collection box. A second partner, the Wixom TEAM, which stands for Teaching, Educating, Advising, and Mentoring, pays for the drugs to be disposed. To celebrate the occasion, there was a special ribbon cutting event at the police departmen. Several local officials and partner representatives were on hand for the ceremony. The Wixom Police Station is located at 49045 Pontiac Trail. For a list of all drop-off locations in Oakland County, visit https://www.oakgov.com/sheriff/Community%20Services/domestic/Pages/Operation-Medicine-Cabinet.aspx (MK)