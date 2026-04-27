Wixom Police Department Urges E-Bike Safety Precautions

April 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



As weather gets warmer, the Wixom Police Department is urging everyone to follow all safety precautions when it comes to cruising on an e-bike, which is combined with pedal power and electric assistance.



As e-bikes become more and more popular, the department says it’s important to be aware of motor vehicle laws. This means riders might need to adhere to the rules typically applied to vehicles on the roadway such as speed limits, helmet rules and road regulations.



Meanwhile, the City of South Lyon's updated e-bike and electric scooter ordinance is in effect. The ordinance essentially mirrors Michigan state traffic laws by allowing e-bikes on South Lyon's Rail Trail, but no faster than 15 miles per hour. E-bikes are also no longer allowed on downtown sidewalks. Violators face a civil infraction.