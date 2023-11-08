Wixom Police Department Kicks Off Annual Holiday Toy Drive

November 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Wixom Police Department kicked off their 6th annual “Stuff the Squad Car” toy drive on November 2nd in preparation for the holiday season.



The Department is accepting holiday gift donations from members of the public through December 4th.



Every year, the Wixom Police Department takes toy donations from members of the public to "Stuff the Squad Car" that's parked outside the Department’s headquarters.



All donations are given to Crime Stoppers of Michigan for children and their families who have been victims of violent crimes.



The Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts at the Wixom Police Department at 49045 Pontiac Trail in Wixom.



A link to the Wixom Police Department’s Facebook page with a recorded announcement from Chief Phil Langmeyer is provided.