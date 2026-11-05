Wixom Police Department Welcomes New Chief

November 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Wixom Police Department has a new chief, who has long served the community.



Deputy Chief Dean Caldwell was promoted to the chief position.



Caldwell served in the U.S. Army before serving the Wixom Police Department for the past 19 years.



Caldwell started as a police service aide in 2007 and moved up in the ranks over the years. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant “due to his constant professionalism and steadfast leadership”.



Caldwell went on to earn the position of detective sergeant and was responsible for all investigative functions of the department – along with being in charge of the field training officer program. He remained in that role until his promotion to deputy chief earlier this year.



Caldwell also recently graduated from, Cleary University with Summa Cum Laude honors.



Caldwell is taking over from Chief Phil Langmeyer, who is retiring.



The Department thanked Langmeyer “for his leadership, service, and dedication for the last 4.5 years. His contributions and mentorship have made a lasting impact on the department that will be carried with us for years to come. Thank you Phil, and congratulations on your retirement.”