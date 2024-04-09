Wixom Police Arrest Serial Trading Card Thief

April 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Farmington Hills man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of trading cards, and selling them through vendors on social media.



Daniel Jackson was taken into custody following a tip the 35-year-old would attempt to steal from the Meijer in Wixom last week.



"He was using a network on Facebook of legitimate card traders that divulge information as to when these cards are going to be stocked at particular stores, so they can be the first to retrieve them. He utilized that Facebook network for his illicit activity," says Wixom Police Det. Sgt. Dean Caldwell.



Inside his vehicle, officers found $18,000 worth of trading cards and other merchandise.



"Several different name brands, also some Pokemon cards, Magic the Gathering, as well as WWE cards," Caldwell added.



Jackson faces numerous charges, including receiving and concealing stolen property.