Wixom Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Role in Jan 6

February 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Marine Corps veteran from Wixom is sentenced to three years in prison for his role in January 6.



Federal prosecutors said 33-year-old Michael Foy threw a pole at police and struck officers with a hockey stick as Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol three years ago.



Foy apologized to the officers and his country before the sentence was handed down Wednesday. He also thanked the judge for releasing from custody in July 2021, allowing him to find work and seek mental health treatment while he awaited trial.



Foy is among more than 800 so-called "January Sixers" who have been sentenced so far.