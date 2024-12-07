Wixom Man Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot From Michigan Lottery

December 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Playing the same set of numbers every week paid off for a Wixom man who won a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.



61-year-old Matthew Mudie matched the numbers in the November 15th drawing to win the big prize: 01-08-10-16-31.



Mudie bought his winning ticket at Benstein Market, located at 1050 Benstein Road in Walled Lake.



Mudie said “I play the same set of numbers made up of special dates every Monday for the whole week. The morning after the drawing, I scanned my ticket using the Lottery app and was amazed to learn I had won the jackpot. My wife won $30,000 on a pull tabs ticket a few years ago and since then she has always told me I need to top her prize. Well, that day has finally come!”



Mudie recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to complete home improvements and pay bills.