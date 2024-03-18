Grant To Fund New Rail Project In Wixom

March 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local community is receiving funding for a rail project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the recipients for the 2024 Michigan Rail Enhancement Grant Program that will invest $16 million toward freight rail projects across Michigan.



The 10 projects were competitively selected make strategic investments in freight rail corridors and facilities to improve rail safety, operational efficiency, accessibility, capacity, and condition.



Funds were dedicated for rail-related economic development projects and rail freight system preservation projects. The grants will leverage approximately $11 million in private investment in the rail system.



The Lake State Railway Company was awarded $761,925 for establishment of a new transload facility in Wixom. The total project cost is $1,088,465.



State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich said "Michigan's freight rail system has always been a vital asset in keeping our economy moving by transporting everything, like agricultural products, finished automobiles, consumer goods, building materials, and much more. These grants will assist railroads in making crucial infrastructure investments that will help provide for safe and efficient transportation."



