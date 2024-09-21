Wixom Hosts 9th Annual Block Party

September 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Wixom is hosting its ninth annual end-of-summer Block Party Saturday. Festivities run from 3p to 8p off Pontiac Trail, between Wixom and Old Wixom Roads.



“We’ll have music, food, artists, kids activities. Our headlining band is The MEGA 80s, which is huge. You usually have to pay to see them. You can see them for free,” says Laura Cloutier, executive director of Wixom’s Downtown Development Authority.



She calls it a day of food trucks, artisan markets and the community coming together.



That portion of Pontiac Trail be closed to trough traffic until the party ends. Cloutier insists it’s very easy to maneuver even with the road shutdown.



“Parking is free in downtown Wixom. There is a public parking lot adjacent to the event, and there are other parking lots scattered around downtown Wixom,” she says.



Details of the Block Party are linked below.