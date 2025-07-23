Wixom Honors Man, 2 Girls Who Saved Life of Drowning Child

July 23, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The City of Wixom recognized three people, including two children, who saved the life of a young girl.



During Monday’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Phil Langmeyer honored Ava and Addison Apostopolos, both 9-years-old, and Cody Boyette for their actions on June 27.



While Ava and Addison were swimming in the pool at Hillside Apartments, they noticed a 4-year-old girl underwater who wasn’t moving. Ava jumped into the pool and was able to pull the girl to the surface.



Boyette pulled the girl from the water and noticed she had blue lips and wasn’t breathing. He began rescue breathing and was able to get her to start breathing again.



Authorities said they believe the child would have died without the quick actions and observations of the three.



This isn’t the first time Boyette has saved a child. A child that fell through the ice at Hillsdale Apartments last winter was also rescued by the man.



All three were given the Civilian Citation Award, the highest award that can be given to a civilian. It’s given to those who “prevent or solve a serious crime, apprehended a dangerous criminal or other meritorious actions such as saving a human life or assisting a police officer while disregarding their own safety.”



(photo credit: Wixom Police Department via Facebook)