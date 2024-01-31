Wixom Gas Station Raising Money for Family of Fallen MSP Trooper

January 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you're out in the Wixom area Wednesday or Thursday, try to fill up your gas tank at the Marathon on Wixom Road.



Owner Eddie Osmund is donating 25 cents of every gallon sold to the family of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp, struck and killed during a traffic stop last week.



"In the gas station business, a police officer is the first thing you depend on to call when there is an emergency," he told FOX2 Detroit.



"I just wanted to do something to appreciate, to show that we appreciated all you," he added. "Michiganders always been having great open hearts. No matter what anybody needs, they jump and they share whatever they have to do it."



Funeral services for Trooper Popp are Wednesday in Saginaw. The 39-year-old trooper leaves behind a wife and young daughter.



Osmond is hoping to raise $10,000 dollars for them. He's received permission from MSP to hold the fundraiser.



His Marathon station is located at 29330 Wixom Road in Wixom.