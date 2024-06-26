Wixom Gas Station Raising Funds for Family of Murdered Sheriff's Detective

June 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Wixom gas station owner is is donating 25 cents of every gallon of fuel sold Wednesday and Thursday to the family of Deputy Bradley J. Reckling.



Reckling, was 31 and a 9-year veteran of the department, when he was shot and killed on Saturday evening while searching for a stolen car in Detroit.



He leaves behind a wife and three daughters, ages 5, 4, 1 and a fourth on the way.



Eddie Osman, owns the Wixom Marathon located at 29330 S. Wixom Road. He is a father of two, said he and his wife both cried when they first learned about the shooting.



There is a GoFundMe account linked below to benefit the Reckling family.



Mission Oakland, a 501(c)(3) non-profit established to support law enforcement in Oakland County, also is collecting donations.



Donations can be made via PayPal, or mailed to Mission Oakland, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 38E, Pontiac, MI, 48341, with "Deputy Reckling" on the memo and checks payable to Mission Oakland.