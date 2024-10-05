Fatal Crash In City Of Wixom Under Investigation

October 5, 2024

The investigation continues into a fatal traffic crash in the City of Wixom.



It happened Thursday around 10:14am on South Wixom Road near Sams Way.



The Wixom Police Department is being assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit in the investigation.



The Office says a 2024 Honda CRV driven by a 59-year-old Novi woman was stopped on South Wixom Road at Sams Way in traffic.



A 2022 Ford F-350 driven by a 60-year-old Wolverine Lake resident was stopped ahead of the Honda. A 2010 Nissan Versa, driven by a 94-year-old Milford Township resident, was traveling southbound on South Wixom Road and approaching the stopped vehicles at Sams Way. The Nissan failed to stop and struck the Honda.



Following the crash, Police said the Novi woman got out of her vehicle and was standing near her driver’s side door.



Police said for reasons still under investigation and not believed to be international, the Nissan accelerated forward, struck the Honda again, and ran over the woman.



The force of the second crash pushed the Honda into the Ford that was stopped. The Novi woman became trapped under the Nissan, which then stopped a short distance from the initial crash. The Novi woman was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.



Police said all surviving drivers are cooperating with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.



The crash remains under investigation.