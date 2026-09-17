Wixom Door Dasher Bound Over For Trial In Deadly Altercation

September 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Door Dasher from Wixom is heading to trial following a deadly altercation last year in which he punched an elderly man, who died months later.



A preliminary exam was held Tuesday for 41-year-old Ryan Turner in 52-1 District Court in Novi. He’s facing an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Lloyd Poole, also of Wixom.



Wixom Police said Poole was assaulted by Turner on December 28th, 2025 near Poole’s home in the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive in the Hidden Creek subdivision.



Poole fell and hit his head on the roadway after being struck, police said, and Turner drove away, leaving him there.



Turner later turned himself in to Wixom Police, admitting he struck Poole with a closed fist, claiming he had felt threatened after Poole confronted him about speeding.



The punch left Poole unconscious and hospitalized. He died in May.



Following Tuesday’s exam, it was determined there was enough evidence to bind the case over to Oakland County Circuit Court. Turner is scheduled for arraignment there September 29th.