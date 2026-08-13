Wixom Door Dasher Now Faces Manslaughter Charge for Deadly Altercation

August 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County prosecutors have amended charges against a Door Dasher accused of punching an elderly Wixom man, who died months later. The Oakland Press reports Ryan Turner, 41, also of Wixom, is now charged with manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Lloyd Poole.



According to the Wixom Police, Poole was assaulted by Turner in December 2025, near Poole’s home in the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive in the Hidden Creek subdivision.



Poole fell and hit his head on the roadway after being struck, police said, and Turner drove away, leaving him there.



Turner later turned himself in to Wixom Police, admitting he struck Poole with a closed fist, claiming he had felt threatened after Poole confronted him about speeding.



The punch left Poole unconscious and hospitalized. After he died in May, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said it was reviewing the case against Turner with the possibility of amending charges.



Turner is scheduled for a preliminary exam on September 16 to determine whether he'll be bound over for trial.