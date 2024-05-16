1-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition After Dog Attack

May 16, 2024

A 1-year-old child was severely injured after being attacked by two dogs in Wixom yesterday.



Wixom Police were called out around 9pm Wednesday to a residence in the area of Nissen Court and West Maple Road on a report of a homeowner and their 1-year-old grandchild being attacked by the family’s two pit bulls. Both sustained injuries.



The child sustained bites to her face, forehead, lower back and leg; resulting in severe lacerations.



Wixom Fire Department personnel attended to the child, who was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. She was ultimately transferred to the University of Michigan, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition and was to undergo surgery.



The homeowner was treated on scene for injuries and refused transport to a hospital.



Oakland County Animal Control was contacted and is assisting the Wixom Police Department in the investigation.