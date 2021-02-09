Warming Center Open In City Of Wixom

February 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Due to the extreme cold temperatures anticipated into the next several days, the City of Wixom is making a warming center available.



The Center is located at Wixom City Hall and is accessible through the Police Department lobby at 49045 Pontiac Trail. The warming center will be available 24 hours per day. City officials say the intent is to provide a warm place for anyone who may need it to get safely through the cold weather. People without housing, people with furnaces that have failed and anyone needing a warm place to stay can utilize the center.



Information is available on the City of Wixom’s Facebook page.