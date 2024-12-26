Wixom City Council Recognizes Longtime Member Robert Smiley

December 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Wixom this month recognized longtime city councilman Robert Smiley who resigned his post after being elected Oakland County commissioner.



Mayor Patrick Beagle read a proclamation recognizing Smiley for serving on City Council since 2016, while also volunteering with the Lakes Area Community Coalition, the Wixom Community Foundation and Walled Lake Central High School Football Boosters.



“Through his hard work and enthusiasm, Robert Smiley has shown his unwavering integrity, leadership and care, earning the respect of members and admiration of colleagues, employees and community members alike,” said Beagle.



During Smiley’s tenure on Council, he oversaw efforts to fund the city's retirement pension, revamp the city's logo and improvements to Wixom’s public safety.



“You’re all wicked smart, caring and diligent leaders of this community, and I will be a better commissioner having worked with you all. I just want you to know you have my most sincere gratitude for that,” said Smiley.



“Finally, to the residents of Wixom, thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me. It’s been an honor to represent this wonderful city. I’ve always tried to make decisions that reflect the values of our town, and I hope I’ve lived up to that goal.”