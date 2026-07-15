Wixom City Council Denies Request for Waiver to Data Center Moratorium

July 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another marathon meeting on data centers Tuesday night, this time in Wixom, where a developer was seeking a waiver to the city's moratorium. After four hours of discussion, Councilman Peter Behrmann had heard enough.



"We only got two months left on the moratorium. So let us finish our ordinance. I appreciate your presentation this evening. Respectfully, I will modify my motion to deny based upon the reasonableness of the health and safety for the residents and city at this point in time," Behrmann said before council unanimously approved his motion around 11:30 pm.



For those who stuck around, many residents praised the council for sticking to its guns.



"I appreciate you guys keeping the moratorium. I would consider extending the moratorium while you still can, so that you get it worked out right," one man said.



Wimom Industrial One, LLC had petitioned for the moratorium to move forward with what the developer described as a "Tesla versus Mack truck" version of a data center at 30625 S. Wixom Road.



The contractor had described the troublesome data center in Dowagiac as an older, outdated "Mack truck" compared to what his vision was. But when pressed to show his verson of a "Tesla" data center, he gave no example.



"I really felt the negative response of that contractor to say shame on us for wanting a good community. How dare he?" a woman added.



Wixom's denial of that waiver to its data center moratorium comes as one of three developers involved in Lyon Township's proposed Project Flex data center, withdrew its application with plans to submit a new one.



"I really, really appreciate the emotion of the crowd, and the emotion that you share, that we don't want this in our community," another resident said.